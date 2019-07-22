|
Howard , Richard "Dick" Austin
Nov 17, 1923 - Apr 28, 2019
Dick passed surrounded by his daughter Sherry Howard Reed, son Michael Howard, his husband of 23 years, Jerry Ray. He leaves four Grandchildren, Michelle, Elisa, Eric, Erin and five Great Grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Shirley Knecht Howard and his six brothers and sisters.
He lead a full life as husband, father, artist, educator, WWII veteran, community and church volunteer.
As a teacher, Dick said he didn't teach art, he taught children through art. In recent years Dick channeled his creativity into creating quilts and teddy bears for family and friends. Many were also donated to local charities.
Dick attended the First Congregatial United Church Of Christ. His warm smile and outgoing personality will be missed by all.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 22 to July 24, 2019