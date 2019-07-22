Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Austin "Dick" Howard


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Austin "Dick" Howard Obituary
Howard , Richard "Dick" Austin
Nov 17, 1923 - Apr 28, 2019
Dick passed surrounded by his daughter Sherry Howard Reed, son Michael Howard, his husband of 23 years, Jerry Ray. He leaves four Grandchildren, Michelle, Elisa, Eric, Erin and five Great Grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Shirley Knecht Howard and his six brothers and sisters.
He lead a full life as husband, father, artist, educator, WWII veteran, community and church volunteer.
As a teacher, Dick said he didn't teach art, he taught children through art. In recent years Dick channeled his creativity into creating quilts and teddy bears for family and friends. Many were also donated to local charities.
Dick attended the First Congregatial United Church Of Christ. His warm smile and outgoing personality will be missed by all.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 22 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.