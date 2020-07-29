1/1
Richard Baumer
Baumer, Richard
Jan 24, 1932 - Jul 22, 2020
Richard H. Baumer, 88 of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Allentown, PA, passed away at Tidewell Hospice on July 22, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson's.
He was the beloved and devoted husband to Yolanda (Samson) Baumer. They were married 67 years ago on Richard's birthday in 1953. He was a wonderful dad to Keith R. Baumer. Born January 24, 1932 to the late Miles L. Baumer and Arlene (Heimbach) Baumer-Beers. His other survivors are his sister Jean Piper of Bethlehem, sister-in-law Joan Baumer of Allentown. Three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
After graduation in 1950 from Allentown High School, he joined the United States Airforce in the Korean Conflict. Richard was employed by Acme Markets for 45 years where he started as a grocery clerk when it was known as American Stores. When he returned from the service he came back to Acme, was fascinated with the meat department and became a meat cutter. Working his way up, be became a meat manager, supervisor, then corporate director of meats. He retired January 1992 and moved to Florida in 1993.
He loved playing golf and bowling and was an avid follower of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Buccaneers.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238 and St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 3506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota, FL 34231.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
