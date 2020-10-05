Lichtenstein, Richard Bingham

Mar 8, 1934 - Jun 17, 2020

Dick Lichtenstein, 86, of Sarasota, FL and Beech Mountain, NC, peacefully passed away in his home on June 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Alice Garrick Lichtenstein, his daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Lee Lance and Meredith and Matthew Cone, and two nephews.

Dick was born in New York City to Ilai Mabel Bingham and Alfred Boyd Lichtenstein and grew up in Green Village, NJ with his two sisters, Gretel and Mary. He graduated from Morristown-Beard School and attended Princeton University (Class of 1956), where he earned his degree in Engineering. He went on to earn his MBA at Cornell University. After working in New Jersey, he relocated to Miami, FL in 1965 and first worked for General Waterworks, then for Miami-Dade Water & Sewer Authority as Contracts Officer. He retired in late 1990. In 1991, Dick and his family moved to Sarasota, FL, where his daughters grew up.

Dick was a gentle and charitable soul, who loved playing tennis at Laurel Oak Country Club, traveling the world, at-home wine tastings, fishing, and his family and friends.



