Stevens, Richard Charles "Dick"
June 29, 1932 - Jan 29, 2019
Loving husband, father, and grandfather peacefully passed into eternal rest after a long illness. He was predeceased by his daughter, Laurie Nicholas, older brother, George, sister, Virginia, and younger brother, Robert.
Richard was born in Norfolk, Nebraska but spent most of his life in Chicago and later in Sarasota, Florida. After graduating from the University of Illinois he served for two years as a pilot in the air force. He then returned to the University of Illinois where he earned his law degree. In 1968 he was responsible for the development of the highly successful Yorktown Shopping Center in Chicago, which is still in operation today. His joy in life came from being a gentleman farmer in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and worldwide traveller. In later years he was proud to have been instrumental in the formation of the Neuro Challenge Foundation, which works to improve the life of those affected by Parkinson's disease. Richard was an original board member and served until his health no longer permitted.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Gloria, his son, Charlie, daughter-in-law, Melody, grandchildren, Madison and Jack Stevens, Kali Moon, Connor and Quentin Nicholas, and his son-in-law, Robert Nicholas.
Those who wish may make a memorial donation to Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's, 722 Apex Road, Suite A, Sarasota, FL 34240 www.parkinsonsneurochallenge.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019