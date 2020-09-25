Clark, Richard

Dec 4, 1927 - Aug 30, 2020

Richard was born Dec. 4, 1927 in Somerville, Massachusetts to Mary "Molly" McCrone and Leonard Clark. His life-long devotion to the Red Sox began when his father's friend, the team's travelling secretary, got him get a job selling peanuts at Fenway Park at the age of 11. The next year, Ted Williams' rookie year, Richard got a chance to be a Fenway Park ballboy for several games. He was also a devoted Boston College sports fan, closely following any team that happened to be doing especially well:) He attended Arlington (MA) High School, served in the Navy after high school and graduated from Boston College in 1950. He met Nancy MacIver in Ogunquit, Maine and they married on August 12, 1950 in Belmont, Massachusetts. That same year Richard, or Dick, began his 34-year career with the A. O. Smith Corp in Springfield, MA. He started out as a water heater salesman in western MA and VT and retired as President and General Manager of the A. O. Smith Water Products Company in 1984. He was a devoted husband and father but also valued giving to his community. He coached youth sports and served on the board of several trade associations. In Kankakee, IL he began a decades-long association with hospital foundations. He was President of the Riverside Medical Center Foundation and continued that work after moving to Florida where he served on the Board of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Foundation for 9 years. After Nancy passed away, Dick was very fortunate to find another loving partner and got married to Cynthia MacLeod on October 6, 2007 in Osprey, FL. Dick loved to garden, cook on the grill, was an avid golfer and played his last game of tennis at the age of 88. But singing was perhaps his best-known hobby. At a late 1950's appliance convention at the Boston Statler Hotel, he asked the bandleader to play "Mack the Knife". As he described in June, 2020, "I picked up the mic and joined in singing which people were amazed at because there are so many words in that damn song. I sang it for the next 50 years at company events on three different continents and at the wedding of each of my children."

Dick had the amazing gift of watching his grandchildren grow into their adult years. They all attended his 90th birthday celebration. Patrick spoke about what "Papa" meant to him (and his cousins and brothers). He recently remembered driving him to church one morning during Christmas right after he got his license. "I didn't break the speed limit the whole time and when we got there, Papa said to me with a knowing look, 'Now, if that's the way you drive when I'm not in the car, then you should be fine.' That was just the kind of guy he was to me, he expected all of us to work hard and be a good person. I'll do my best to not let him down."

Dick is survived by sons Richard Jr. and Christine Clark of Osprey, FL, John Graham Clarke of Burlington, VT, daughter Susan J. Hurley of Carmel, IN, wife Cynthia MacLeod Clark of Sarasota, FL and her children Tracey MacLeod Gieson, Laura MacLeod Geist, Michael MacLeod, brother Leonard Clark of Portsmouth, NH, daughter-in-law Cathy Clarke of Shoreham, VT, sisters-in-law Fran Clark of Saco, ME and Betsy MacIver of Troy, NY, 7 grandchildren (and 7 great grandchildren), Ryan and Ashley Hurley (Wyatt and Finley) of Carmel, IN, Christopher and Erin Hurley (Reese, Nolan and Maya) of Centennial, CO, Patrick (Leo) Hurley of Dedham, MA, Melanie Clark and Alonso Molina Gomez (Gael) of Ft. Wayne, IN, Michael Clark of Trenton, NJ, Molly Clarke of New York City, Mitchell Clarke of Philadelphia, PA and 26 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy M. Clark, brothers James, Leo and Phillip, sister Mary Rita Doherty, sisters-in-law Jean MacIver, Loretta Clark and Erayna Grosse, brothers-in-law Robert MacIver and George Doherty.

There will be a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Osprey, FL at 10 am on October 21. A celebration of Richard's life will be held in the spring of 2021 in Osprey. FL and next summer in Ogunquit, ME. The Richard Clark Teacher Education Scholarship (TES) has been established to support Vermont minority students majoring in education. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Richard Clark TES, 27 N. Union St. #1, Burlington, VT 05401.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store