Jenner Jr., Richard Clark
Mar 13, 1937 - Apr 11, 2020
Richard Clark Jenner Jr., age 83, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida passed away on Sat. Apr. 11, 2020. Richard was born March 13, 1937 in Gloversville, New York. Survived by his loving wife Catherine nee Cosolito.
A Committal service will occur at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at with the family at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com. Service details will be posted when available.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020