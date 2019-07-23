|
Connick, Richard
Oct 7, 1928 - July 19, 2019
Richard F. Connick died peacefully at home in Port Charlotte, FL on July 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born October 7, 1928, in White Plains, NY he was the son of the late Joseph and Ella Connick. At the age of 17 he joined the US Navy and traveled the world as a First Class Fireman. After discharge from the Navy in 1947, he attended an Electrical Trade School in Kansas City, MO where he met and married the love of his life, his late wife, June. He settled in lrvington, NY, working 3 jobs to support his family. During a vacation to Anna Maria Island in 1958, he fell in love with and moved his family from NY to Bradenton Beach where he owned and operated Connick's Grocery and TV Repair Shop. He quickly became involved in community service, serving with vigor, pride and honor, in positions from a volunteer Fireman, Fire Chief, Rescue Squad Chief, Councilman, and Police Chief, to Mayor of Bradenton Beach for 14 years. A heart attack at the age of 58 forced an early retirement and relinquishment of public service. He relocated to a five acre home site in Sarasota, where he spent the past 30 years "tinkering" in his beloved barn. Due to declining health, the last year of his life he lived with his oldest daughter in Port Charlotte. He is survived by his loving, devoted children Rick Connick (Barb) of Englewood, FL, Jean Connick Thompson (Dale) of Port Charlotte, FL, and Sherry Connick of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren: Dawn Brown, Rickey (Erica) and Angel Connick, Trisha (Ed) Nolan, Terri, Dale (Nathalie), and Mickey (Jessica) Thompson, Rachel (Chet) Brown and Jay Huddleston; as well as 19 great grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; Brother Bob Connick (Marion) of Irvington, NY, and Sister Shirley Horvath (Duke) of Bradenton Beach, FL and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5-8pm, Tues. July 23rd; Funeral service 11am, Wed. July 24th at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park, 1400 36th Ave E, Ellenton, FL
Published in Herald Tribune from July 23 to July 24, 2019