Leverett Sr, Reverend Richard D.

Feb 17, 1940 - Jun 4, 2020

Reverend Richard D. Leverett Sr, 80, of Bradenton, FL, died on Jun 4, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Visitation: 4-6PM Friday, June 12, at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.



