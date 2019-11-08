Home

Richard D. Libby


1923 - 2019
Richard D. Libby Obituary
Libby, Richard D.
Nov 22, 1923 - Oct 26, 2019
Richard passed away at age 95 in Venice, FL. Mr. Libby was a member of the ShaibTemple in Sarasota, the Venice Shrine Club, the 91st Bomb Group Memorial Association, and the Florida AYPOW Organization. He is survived by a daughter Connie Mirando of Miami, FL, a son Harvey Richard Libby of Duncannon, PA, four grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Sally, sister Gladys Letz, brothers Wayne and Robert Libby, and an infant grandson Brett.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019
