Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Ted Sperling Park at South Lido Beach
north end, the bay side of the beach
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Applebee's
5550 Fruitville Road
Sarasota, FL
Richard Davies Jr.


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Davies Jr. Obituary
Davies Jr., Richard
Nov. 8, 1963 - Feb. 18, 2019
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Holly, his two sisters, Mary and Jenifer, a sister-in-law, 2 brothers-in-law, a mother-in-law, a nephew, 3 nieces, cousins, an uncle, an abundance of cherished friends, and his beloved dog, Buddy.
Rick was born in Clearwater, Florida, but grew up in Sarasota, Florida. He played many sports, from baseball to basketball to golf, and was an avid sports enthusiast. Rick also had the dance moves of "Magic Mike". His passions became playing golf, watching his Pittsburgh Steelers, and most of all riding his Harley with his friends. Rick was a Licensed Practical Nurse, restaurant owner (Hammerhead Red's), and managed many restaurants and bars. Lastly, he was employed by Applebee's. He was loved by so many people, and he loved them too. Now he is riding free in heaven.
Memorial Service will be held on March 16 th at 9:00am - Ted Sperling Park at South Lido Beach (north end, the bay side of the beach). Reception will follow at Applebee's on 5550 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, Florida, 12-3pm.
Please donate in Rick's name to Toys for Tots.
Arrangements being handled by Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 N. Lime Ave, Sarasota, Florida, 34237, www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
