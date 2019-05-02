|
|
Ehlers, Richard
June 6, 1933 - April 29, 2019
Richard W. Ehlers passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on April 29, 2019. He was born in St. Louis, MO on June 6, 1933 to Waldo H. and Terressa C. Ehlers. He married his highschool sweetheart, Jean Williams on Dec. 27, 1955. They had 5 children; David Ehlers, Lynn Ehlers, Bob Ehlers, Jane Close and Lisa Rayle...8 grandchildren; Ricky & Ashley Ehlers, Cassidy & Michael Close, Tess & Aly Rayle, and Eli & John Ehlers. They enjoyed getting together with Jean's twin sister Jane and husband Bud and their cousins for vacations and special events. Also joining them were her other sisters, Judy and Jill and their families. Together they planned family reunions in Sarasota in 2005 & 2014 for 90 relatives on their Mother's Prince family side.
Dick graduated from Webster Groves High School, St. Louis, MO in 1951, where he became an Eagle Scout. He attended Westminister College in Fulton, MO and graduated from St. Louis University Dental School in 1958, where he received the OKU Dental Honorary. After graduation, he became a 1st Lieutenent at Eglin Air Force Base, as a dentist specializing in periodontics & endodontics. In 1963 they moved to Sarasota, and he became the 1st endodontist on the west coast of Florida, where he had a practice for the next 30 years. "Doc" was a member of the West Coast District Dental Society and the Southern Endodontic Study Group.
Doc served on the Sarasota County School Board for 8 years, both as a member and Chairman. During this time, he helped to facilitate the integration of the Sarasota schools.
Doc was a lifelong investor in the Stock Market. He became skilled in Options and the Japanese Candlestick Method of investing and presented workshops at AIQ conventions in Lake Tahoe, NV. For many years he wrote a weekly newletter called "Monkey Business".
He had many other interests: Flying with private, multi-engine and instrument pilot's licenses; Snow-skiing and backpacking in Aspen, CO.; Boating and Fishing in the Gulf of Mexico and the Bahamas; Girls fastpitch softball as coach, umpire and President of Miss Sarasota Softball. "Doc" was instrumental in obtaining fields from the Sarasota Parks and Recreation Dept. for the Miss Sarasota Softball Complex.
His grandkids affectionately called him "Poppy-Dick-Doc". There was nothing he loved better than enjoying them at his home while celebrating birthdays or holidays, or boating on his Manta "Dream-On" to Atlantis in the Bahamas. He took them and their parents skiing & snowboarding in Aspen for his and Jean's 62nd Anniversary. There was alot of competition with "hoopin'&hollerin".
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of donations or flowers, Doc would prefer people to support public education and write their legislators on this issue.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 2 to May 5, 2019