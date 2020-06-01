Thompson, Richard Franklin

Jan 24, 1959 - May 20, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, NC- Richard Thompson of Lakeland, FL went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was 60 years old when he lost his battle with small cell carcinoma lung cancer.

Richard was survived by his wife of 25 years, Barbara Duke of the home; step-son, Andrew Duke, his two sons, Jaxxx Powel Bayne, Grayson Lee Duke and step-daughter, Isabella Starcher; two daughters, Heather Thompson and Ashley Thompson, her husband, Matthew Mercier, and daughter, Jiraiya Rose Mercier; mother, Micki; two sisters, Meredith and Marilyn; and brother, Randy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Gibsonia Baptist Church- 5440 US Hwy 98 N. Lakeland, FL 33809. Please join us to celebrate Ricky's life.



