Koenig, Sr., Richard George
Feb 16, 1929 - Sep 6, 2019
Richard George Koenig, Sr. an Army Air Corps and US Air Force veteran, and one of the very last of our greatest generation; passed peacefully from this life on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his three children; Rick Jr., John his wife Karen and daughter Carylanne Rogers. He has seven grandchildren; Alex, Coverly, Hannah, Andy, Mary and Grace. They all knew him as "Opi". He often spoke about his family and how proud he was of them all. Richard, known as "Rick Sr." to his friends and business associates was a kind, friendly and positive person with a great sense of humor. He lived life as his glass was always half full. Since his move to Sarasota 32 years ago, he was an ardent entrepreneur, developing properties in residential and commercial real estate throughout Florida. Rick had a very active and creative mind and was always seeking new ideas and projects from real estate to boats to planes, golf and even marksmanship. To may of his friends Rick seemed larger than life a man who never seemed old. Rick Sr. was a loving, caring and passionate man who could light up a room with positive conversation and enthusiastic ideas. In 2018, Rick wrote a historically accurate novel; "Star" which will be published in the near future. Rick Sr. spent quite a bit of time with his son and business Partner Rick Jr. forging friendships and mentoring him in business. One of his most noble traits was his compassion for animals; Rick and Nancy owned two precious pets Muffin and Chablis who he also loved like his children. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice, or the Humane Society.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019