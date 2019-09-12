Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Koenig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard George Koenig Sr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard George Koenig Sr. Obituary
Koenig, Sr., Richard George
Feb 16, 1929 - Sep 6, 2019
Richard George Koenig, Sr. an Army Air Corps and US Air Force veteran, and one of the very last of our greatest generation; passed peacefully from this life on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his three children; Rick Jr., John his wife Karen and daughter Carylanne Rogers. He has seven grandchildren; Alex, Coverly, Hannah, Andy, Mary and Grace. They all knew him as "Opi". He often spoke about his family and how proud he was of them all. Richard, known as "Rick Sr." to his friends and business associates was a kind, friendly and positive person with a great sense of humor. He lived life as his glass was always half full. Since his move to Sarasota 32 years ago, he was an ardent entrepreneur, developing properties in residential and commercial real estate throughout Florida. Rick had a very active and creative mind and was always seeking new ideas and projects from real estate to boats to planes, golf and even marksmanship. To may of his friends Rick seemed larger than life a man who never seemed old. Rick Sr. was a loving, caring and passionate man who could light up a room with positive conversation and enthusiastic ideas. In 2018, Rick wrote a historically accurate novel; "Star" which will be published in the near future. Rick Sr. spent quite a bit of time with his son and business Partner Rick Jr. forging friendships and mentoring him in business. One of his most noble traits was his compassion for animals; Rick and Nancy owned two precious pets Muffin and Chablis who he also loved like his children. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice, or the Humane Society.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now