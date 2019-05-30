|
|
Lank, Richard Gregory
August 23,1978 - May 27, 2019
Richard Gregory Lank, born on August 23, 1978 in Lima, Pennsylvania, to the late Richard Lank and the late Constance Lank, passed away suddenly at age 40 on May 27, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. Greg graduated from Penn State University- University Park and University of Maryland- College of Engineering for graduate school.
Greg will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend Jenna, and their precious daughters- Meridian and Marin; his sisters, Cheryl Webster and Sandra Brinker; niece, Sara Bowers; and nephews, Baird Brinker and William Brinker.
Greg was a light in the darkest of places. He was the one who had never met a stranger, and had a smile for every person he met. He was a loving husband and father to his girls. His passion for life and the environment was evident in the work he did with Northrop Grumman, CED Industrial Technologies, the Environmental Protection Agency, and Sedgwick. He was a member of Engineers Without Borders, Mensa, and ABYC; and a volunteer at Surfrider, Hands Along The Water, and Mote Marine. He is truly missed by all who knew him.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Greg to the Surfrider Foundation at https://suncoast.surfrider.org/
Published in Herald Tribune from May 30 to May 31, 2019