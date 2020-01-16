|
Guba, Richard "Dick"
September 1, 1925 - December 22, 2019
Richard (Dick) Amsler Guba, 94, of Englewood, Florida died Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio with his loving wife by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Elaine Kershaw of 70 years; his daughter, Gwen Stanley; his son, Richard (Rick); his son, Raymond (Randy); five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Thomas A. Kershaw; and deceased brother, Stuart R. Guba.
A veteran, Dick served during WWII in the Army stationed in Alaska. He then graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering and was an Electrical Professional Engineer by examination.
During his professional life, he worked for various companies using his skills in engineering, marketing, and sales. He retired from The Okonite Wire & Cable Co. and was hired as an Expert Court Witness for their Asbestos law cases for 10 years. His technical knowledge and experience was an invaluable help for the company.
Additionally, socially, Dick is a Past Commodore of the Venice Yacht Club, was an active member of the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club, the United Methodist Church, and the IEEE.
During his private life he was a loving husband and cared deeply for his children and was supportive in every way he could.
We will miss him!
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at the Englewood Methodist Church, 700 East Dearborn, Englewood, Florida 43223.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that the memorial contributions be made either to the VYC Foundation in Dick's memory or to Hospice, Tidwell.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020