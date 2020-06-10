Bush, Richard H.

Jun 4, 1933 - May 27, 2020

Bush, Richard H., 86, of Palmetto, passed away on May 27, 2020. Born in New York City, he had been a local resident for forty years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Survivors include his daughter, Kristin Bush; brothers, Hubert Bush; Stephen Bush and his sister, Diane B. Miller. Mr. Bush will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.





