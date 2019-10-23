|
|
Storm, Richard H.
July 30, 1937 - October 19, 2019
Richard Storm, of Sarasota, Florida, dearly-loved uncle, friend, and colleague, died peacefully on Saturday, October 19. Richard was the son of the late Harold C. Storm, of Poughkeepsie, New York, and Highland Beach, Florida, and the late Mildred Drymon Brown, of Poughkeepsie, New York, and Sarasota, Florida. He is survived by James Howe, nephew, and his wife, Lori, of Sherborn, Massachusetts; William Howe, nephew, and his wife, Elise, of Clayton, North Carolina; Elizabeth Storm Howe, niece, of Mattapoissett, Massachusetts; and Sarah Howe Ainsley, niece, and her husband, Spencer, of Poughkeepsie, New York.
Richard was born in Peekskill, New York, near his home in Mahopac. He graduated from Hamilton College with a dual degree in French and English Literature and a minor in Music. Following graduation, he took a job teaching English at the American School in Beirut, Lebanon and spent the next 30 years living and working in the Mediterranean basin area. He returned to the United States in 1989 where he settled close to his family on the Gulf coast of Florida.
After teaching in Beirut he joined Fistere Associates, a public relations and tourism marketing firm with contracts in Lebanon and Jordan. Assignments as local producer for CBS and NBC television documentaries were followed by a marketing consultancy for Bulgari, an Italian luxury goods company in Europe, the Middle East and the United States.
He owned and published English-language magazines in Cairo and Rome before moving to Sarasota as a free-lance marketing consultant, translator and public relations adviser. When he returned to Sarasota, he immersed himself in its culture as well as urban development. He served as the first Executive Director of the Seaside Institute in the Florida panhandle before joining the Sarasota County Arts Council as Director of Marketing Services in 1993. He also served as co-chair of the international artist residency program in Seaside, Florida and provided consulting services for several historic preservation projects in Florida and for small performing arts organizations.
He worked at the Rivolta Group as director of marketing and public relations for the firm's real estate and industrial design projects in Sarasota and Milan. He also provided consulting services to other clients in Florida, Italy, Egypt and Malta. He served as the Honorary Vice-Consul of Italy for southwestern Florida for several years, during which he worked to coordinate the Sister Cities relationship between Sarasota and Treviso, Italy.
With all of his accomplishments, the high point of Richard's career came as President and then the first Executive Director of Key Chorale where he worked from 1994-2015. He was instrumental in the creation of Cirque des Voix, their successful performance collaboration with The Circus Arts Conservatory. Richard also served for several years on the board of La Musica di Asolo, an international chamber music festival based in Sarasota.
An avid music lover and expert, Richard was very visible in the community as a music critic for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune for many years, as well as for other publications in the United States and Canada. He also wrote a monthly column on architecture and urban planning at Sarasota Magazine.
To honor Richard, a musical celebration is planned for Monday, November 11, at 3:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, expressions of appreciation for A Life Well Lived and his numerous contributions to Sarasota's culture can be sent In Memory of Richard Storm to Key Chorale, 1233C South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239. Toale Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
