Hubscher, Richard
June 27, 1935 - May 29, 2019
Richard Max Hubscher, 83, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away at his home May 29, 2019.
Richard's wife, Shirley, and son, James, predeceased him. Richard is survived by a daughter, Virginia (Buddy) Edwards and a son John Hubscher; grandchildren, Francesca (Daniel) Fago, Jacqueline Edwards and JC Hubscher; and great-grandchildren, Bliss, Franco and Vincent Fago and Dylan, Connor and Logan McCarthy; siblings Carl Hubscher, Doris Perkins, Dennis (Rosemary) Hubscher and Ruth (Robert) Boone; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Richard was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and a friend to many.
Richard was born in Washington, DC, the fifth of eight children. He joined the DC Fire Department in 1956 as a private and worked his way rapidly through the ranks retiring in 1979 as a Battalion Chief. He and his wife moved to Sarasota in 1980 where he became a successful realtor and a volunteer for many non-profit organizations.
Richard enjoyed all Sarasota had to offer from lunch at the picnic tables at Siesta Beach to dining at its restaurants where he became a "regular" at many. He enjoyed gardening always planting vibrant flowers and trees around his home. Richard was an avid bridge player where he made lifelong friends.
A celebration of his life service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13 at St. Wilfred Episcopal Church, 3773 Wilkinson Road, Sarasota, FL 34233. Memorial donations may be made to St. Wilfred Episcopal Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home – Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231. For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 5 to June 6, 2019