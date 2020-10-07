Taylor, Richard J. (Dick)

Jun 26 ,1942 - Oct 3. 2020

Richard J. "Dick" Taylor died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in Ashville, NC following a long illness.

At the time of his passing he was a resident of Murphy, NC, and a member of Murphy First United Methodist Church, where he served as vice president of United Methodist Men.



Dick was born in Lansing, Mich., on June 26, 1942, the son of Brig. Gen. (retired) John M. Taylor and Helen A Taylor. He graduated from Sexton High School, Michigan State University and University of Florida College of Law.



Dick served three years in the U.S. Army as finance officer stationed in Germany from 1968-71 and was honorably discharged obtaining a military rank of Captain.



A resident of Sarasota, Fla., for over 40 years, Dick was the managing general partner of the law firm of Taylor, Lawless and Singer PA and served as Assistant City and City Attorney of Sarasota for 25+ years from 1979 until his retirement in 2004. Dick was honored and given the "Key to the City of Sarasota" in 2001 having provided legal services and guidance to the City during its unprecedented growth and development in the 1980s and 1990s.



He was a friend of the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Sarasota and a member of the Florida Bar Association.



After 40-plus years of the sun and surf environment, he retired to the mountains in Murphy in 2010.



Dick was devoted to family, a wonderful provider, and cared deeply for his wife, sons, extended family, and dogs. His sense of humor included the ability to laugh at himself as well as life's encounters, and quick wit, brought joy to all that he interacted with.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Katharine; son John Mitchell II (fiancée Kimberly Anne); son, Richard Mackey (Zeida); brother, Brig. Gen, (retired) Robert Vern (Cindy); sister, Patricia Ann Maloney (Steve); five grandchildren; Katrina Lynn Thomas, Brooke Renea, Mackey Johnathan, Rio Magdalena, Miles King , two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was blessed and will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved him.



Services will be held in Murphy, NC on October 24, 2020 followed by a second service/celebration of life in Sarasota, FL (TBD).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sarasota Humane Society and the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Sarasota





