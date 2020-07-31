1/1
Richard John Zwolenski
1940 - 2020
Zwolenski, Richard John
Dec 16, 1940 - Jul 26, 2020
Richard Zwolenski of Sarasota Florida died at his home on 26 July, 2020. He was born December 16, 1940 in the Chicago suburbs of Northwest Indiana. Richard loved his family, especially is late wife, Patricia Zwolenski (nee Nastav). It was Patty who spearheaded the move to beautiful Sarasota, Florida. After a long career as a Machinist at US Steel Gary Works and the Chicago Transit Authority, Richard retired to Sarasota with his wife Patricia. Richard owned a number of Corvettes and spent much of his adult life working on the cars he loved. Richard leaves two daughters, Wendy (Jim) Lambert of Basel Switzerland and Kelly Smith of Arizona. He also leaves many nieces and nephews as well as six grandchildren, James Lambert, Benjamin (Pamela) Lambert and Sophia Lambert all of St. Louis, Nadia Lambert of Wisconsin and Melissa (Steve) Berta and Michelle Zwolenski, both of Florida. He also enjoyed seven great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, his son, Michael Zwolenski, his parents, Stella and Theodore Zwolenski, and his sister, Frances Rybicki. Richard will be lovingly remembered for his jovial, exuberant demeanor, his very definite opinions of the world, and his love of God.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
