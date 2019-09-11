|
|
Keller, Richard Joseph
Mar 28, 1937 - Aug 12, 2019
Richard Joseph Keller, 82, of Sarasota, Florida, was born on March 28, 1937 and passed away on August 12, 2019. Joe is survived by his 5 children, Mary, Joseph, Catherine, Patricia, and Maureen; his 4 grandchildren, Annie, Joseph, Lexi, and Maddie; and close friend Mary Lou Odom.
He was Vice President and General Manager for Loral Corporation and Schlumberger, and was best known in Sarasota for his accomplishments leading the Aviation Recorder Division.
Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at the National Cremation and Burial Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019