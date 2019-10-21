|
Wondoloski, Richard Joseph
Nov. 16, 1934 - Oct. 18, 2019
Richard Joseph Wondoloski, 84, of Sarasota, formerly of Baltimore, MD passed away on October 18, 2019. He attended Southern High School and University of MD; and was an illustrator in the Oceanic Division for Westinghouse.
Richard was a hardworking humorous handyman who liked to travel, and was loved by many.
He is preceded in death by parents, Lottie Yurczak & John Wondoloski; son, Richard Joseph Jr.; brother, Casimer C. (in WWII); and sister, Helen S. Stewart. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty; daughters, Kimberly Ann Brenner & Dawn Marie Boring; grandchildren, Josh Wondoloski, Jessica Nies, Carrie Brenner, and Jarrod Boring & James Boring; and brother, Edward Wondoloski.
Services will be held at Church of St. Athanasius, Curtis Bay, MD at a later date. For more information, visit www.palmsmemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019