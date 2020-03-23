|
|
Fleischman, Richard K.
Apr 15, 1941 - Mar 13, 2020
Beloved husband of Sandra (Whitten) Fleischman, Dearest brother of Caryl Fleischman Brent (Thomas), and Andy Fleischman (Molly Emmons); Uncle of Lauren Fleischman Novoa (Daniel), Mathew (Niki Ballard) Fleischman, Edward Richard Bloomberg (Jamie Rubin) as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Richard graduated from Nichols School and Harvard College. He received a Master's Degree and PhD. From the State University of New York at Buffalo and went on to become a Professor of History at the University of Hawaii in Hilo for 13 years. While there he received an award for excellence in teaching. Richard then returned to Buffalo where he taught for a year at SUNY Buffalo State College. While in Buffalo he received an MBA in Accounting and a CPA. Richard then moved to Cleveland where he spent the next 24 years as a Professor of Accounting at John Carroll University. While there he received an award from Ohio for excellence in accounting education and a distinguished faculty award from John Carroll.
Thirteen years ago, he and Sandra retired to Sarasota Florida where he loved and nurtured many cats and two dogs. Richard was an avid bridge player for his entire adult life and was well known for his ability and his love of the game. Although he did not live in Buffalo for many years, he always had a special place in his heart for his family, his hometown, and Nichols School. His burial will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020