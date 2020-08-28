Kerr, RichardMay 14, 1927 - Aug 24, 2020KERR, RICHARD (DICK)Shuffled to his maker in peace August 24, 2020 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by his wife, Beverly. Former husband of Anne Strahm. Loving father of Denise (John) Cappiello, David (Kati) Kerr, Jeffrey (Bridget) Kerr, and Jennifer (Darrell) Reyka. Proud grandfather of Katy (Colby) Faulder, Jimmy Kerr, Kevin (Kandis) Kerr, Gwen (Marc) Sanchez, Amy (Brandon) Croom, and Jessica Reyka. And a proud great grand-father of Emma, Jillian, Aidan, Louisa, and Josephine. He leaves behind his trusted canine companion, Soxie. The neighborhood will miss his friendly mobility scooter travels. Dick retired from the Lakewood Ohio Fire Department and was a proud veteran of the US Army and the US Air Force. Dick was a member of the United States Ski Patrol and the Westlake Yacht Club. Funeral arrangements by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home with Internment as he wished at Sarasota National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on a later date.