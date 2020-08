Or Copy this URL to Share

Kincaid III, Richard (Rickey)

Nov 27, 1947 - Jul 27, 2020

Rickey was born in Atl, Ga, moved to Sarasota 1969, he leaves behind his wife Mary, & daughters (Mindi, Lisa & Tina), 17 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by his son Corey.

His career was in the power boat industry.



