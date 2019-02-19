Home

Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Emanu El
151 McIntosh Rd
Sarasota, FL
Rabbi Richard Klein Obituary
Klein, Rabbi Richard
March 2, 1944 - Feb. 18, 2019
Rabbi Richard L Klein, 74, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Concord, NH passed away on February 18, 2019.
Rabbi Klein was a graduate of Harvard College and was ordained by Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion.
He was past Rabbi at Congregations in Cheshire, CT, Hazelton, PA, and Wynnewood, PA and Rabbi Emeritus at Temple Beth Jacob in Concord, NH.
Rabbi Klein is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ellen; a daughter, Rabbi Dena Klein (Jonathan Harris); a son, Philip Klein (Sarah) and four grandchildren, Rachel and Maxwell Harris and Eliana and Jacob Klein.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Emanu El, 151 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota. Interment will follow at Robert Toale & Sons Palms Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Mazon.org. or Temple Emanu El, Sarasota or Temple Beth Jacob, Concord, NH.
Condolences may be shared at www.palmsmemorial.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
