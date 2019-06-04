Lee, Richard "Tracy"

Jan. 27, 1968 - Jun. 1, 2019

On June 1, 2019, Sarasota lost a very valuable, loving, Christian and legal advocate. Richard "Tracy" Lee passed as a result of a massive heart attack at the age of 51. He was a graduate of Sarasota High School, Class of 1986. Tracy attended the University of Florida for his undergraduate, and then furthered his college education by attending Wiedener University of Law, and the Temple University School of Law where he earned his law degree.

Tracy was an Attorney and Polygraph Examiner. He was employed by Lee Law and Polygraph. He was certified by the American Polygraph Association, NBLS Board Criminal Law and was a NRA instructor.

He was an active member of The Shore Church, along with several community groups, serving on committees such as Tap Out Now, Sarasota Chapter, HeGotUp.org (Orlando Serve Foundation), lead by Pastor Tim Johnson and as a counselor for Orlando World Outreach Center. He was affiliated with the Federal, Florida and Sarasota Bar Associations.

Tracy was the Head Wrestling Coach for Sarasota High School and for the AAU/ Sunshine State Games. He owns, Equestria Quarter Horse Ranch, the home to the World Champion Quarter Horse "Captain".

He leaves behind his family and community of full of friends. Tracy is preceded in death by his father, Dick Lee. He is survived by beloved daughter, Emilynn Alexandria Lee; loving mother, Marilynn Brown Lee; cherished siblings, Jeff Lee (Laurel Ann), Jon Lee and Catherine Lee Neubauer (Jason); nieces and nephews, Shannon Lopes (Miguel), Kelley Bowman (Scott), Jonathan Lee, David Lee, L J Neubauer, Jake Neubauer, Victoria Lopez, Tyler Lopez, Olivia Bowman and Natalie Bowman. Tracy is also survived by his aunt and uncles, Jacquelynn Dickson, Peter Brown and Thomas Brown and his cousins, Christopher Brown (Julie), Kimberly Brown, Ryan Brown (Lynn), Suzanne Dickson Beckum, Michelle Dicson, Amanda Brown and Scott Brown. Tracy also leaves behind his Sarasota High School Wrestling Team: Assistant Coach Cam Holland, Tucker Collier, Mickey Tafessee, Dawit Tafesse, Patrick Moran, Carlos Sosa, Nathan Honhardt, Hunter Bernius, Tyler Velri, Ezequiel "Zeke" Mori, Mac Mitchell and Trey Martello.

A visitation for Tracy will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232. A funeral service will occur Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at The Shore Church, 3375 Fruitville Rd., Sarasota, FL 34237. Burial will immediately follow at Palms Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard "Tracy" Lee's honor to The Shore Church Youth Group or the Sarasota High School Wrestling Program.