Fisher, Richard Lee
Oct 07, 1932 - Feb 29, 2020
Richard Lee Fisher, 87, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, formerly of Sarasota, Florida, and devoted husband of Virginia Guthrie Fisher passed peacefully into eternal rest Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Graveside Services will be held at a later date in Bemus Point, New York. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Richard was born October 7, 1932 in Mercer, Pennsylvania, son of the late Ira Matthews and Mary Louise Fisher. He was a United States Army veteran who served in the Korean War and a graduate of Grove City College with a Bachelor's degree in mathematics. Mr. Fisher was a member of the Grove City basketball team. As an avid sports fan, he could often be found watching and playing sports with his sons and grandchildren. Mr. Fisher spent his entire career at Jamestown High School as a dedicated mathematics teacher for over 30 years. He loved Chautauqua Lake in New York and as a young man worked as a groundskeeper at the Chautauqua Institution. Richard will be remembered as a gentle yet strong man who was generous with his time and quietly took pleasure in helping others. He was an active member of both the Bemus Point Methodist Church in New York and the Vamo United Methodist Church in Sarasota, Florida.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Fisher of Sudbury, MA; his sons, Scott Fisher (Stephanie) of Chanhassen, MN, and Rick Fisher (Sarah) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and four grandsons, Connor Fisher Hayes, Henry Fisher, Louis Fisher, and Jacob Fisher.
Memorials may be made to the Foundation, 109 Bee Street, Charleston, SC, 29401.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020