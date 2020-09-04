Lombardi J, RichardFeb 21, 1942 - Sep 2, 2020Richard "Dick" J. Lombardi (age78) passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning September 2, 2020 at home with his family present. Richard was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on February 21, 1942. He was the oldest son of Ralph and Mary Lombardi.He is survived by his siblings Claire (Bob) Barrett and Ralph (Leona) Lombardi; children Rich (Anne), Terri (Ron), and Chris (Shoshana); eight adoring grandchildren Andrew, Nicky, Hailey, Gabrielle, Campbell, Wilson, William, and Samantha.Dick also leaves behind many friends and family that loved him and will miss him dearly. He was a member of Epiphany Cathedral. Dick loved to travel with friends, ride his bike, and enjoy a good glass of bourbon. "Holy Happy Hour" will not be the same without him.A memorial mass will be held on September 5, 2020, 10:30 am at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota Street, Venice, FL.In lieu of flowers please donate to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota or The American Cancer Association.