1/1
Richard Lombardi J.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lombardi J, Richard
Feb 21, 1942 - Sep 2, 2020
Richard "Dick" J. Lombardi (age78) passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning September 2, 2020 at home with his family present. Richard was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on February 21, 1942. He was the oldest son of Ralph and Mary Lombardi.
He is survived by his siblings Claire (Bob) Barrett and Ralph (Leona) Lombardi; children Rich (Anne), Terri (Ron), and Chris (Shoshana); eight adoring grandchildren Andrew, Nicky, Hailey, Gabrielle, Campbell, Wilson, William, and Samantha.
Dick also leaves behind many friends and family that loved him and will miss him dearly. He was a member of Epiphany Cathedral. Dick loved to travel with friends, ride his bike, and enjoy a good glass of bourbon. "Holy Happy Hour" will not be the same without him.
A memorial mass will be held on September 5, 2020, 10:30 am at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota Street, Venice, FL.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota or The American Cancer Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 4 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved