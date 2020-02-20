|
|
Seidel, Richard M. "Dick"
May 21, 1926 - Feb 18, 2020
Richard M. "Dick" Seidel, 93. Beloved husband of Judith nee Jaffe. Richard Seidel, former CEO and President of Guarantee Reserve Life Insurance Company and resident of Highland Park, IL. died at his home on Wednesday February 18, 2020 surrounded by family and his friend and caretaker Ben. Richard was born in 1926 in Chicago to Maree and Alexander Seidel. He was raised on the south side of Chicago and attended the University of Illinois. On April 11, 1948 he married Judith nee Jaffe, his true love. He and Judy had 4 children; Jan (Frank) Bomher, Karen (Ron) Krefman, Laurie (Cary) Glenner and Richard (Carla) Seidel. They raised their children in Flossmoor, IL. He is survived by his children and was a proud grandfather to his sixteen grandchildren; MaryPat (Andy) Campbell, Francis Bomher Jr, Michael Bomher, Kathleen (Mike Genaze) Bomher, Sarah Bomher, Rachel Bomher, Daniel (Benni) Krefman, Brad (Eric McFarland) Krefman, Adam (Amy) Krefman, Doug (Jamie) Krefman, Lesley (Daniel Wilson) Glenner, Jeffrey (Jessica Knochel) Glenner, Lisa (Michael) Boilini, Amy (Matt) Cicero, Julie (Nick) Standiford and Mark (Kinsey) Seidel. He was a cherished great-grandfather to 15 (+ one on the way) great-grandchildren. Also, to dear companion Anita Rosenblum. Richard was a loving father and devoted husband to Judy even beyond her passing in 2000. He was a sharp businessman and was instrumental in building a family-owned insurance company. He loved golf, clean cars, an organized closet, dressing stylishly and whistling cheerfully. Richard was philanthropic and charitable; he was a social liberal and a fiscal conservative. He was a 79-year diabetic- a true scientific anomaly. Dick wrote the book on what it means to be a family man. His thoughts and actions behind his business dealings and big decisions throughout his life were always made through the lens of his family. He cherished his beloved Judy and was ever so-proud of the three-generation Family he created. He tracked and retained with great detail, each family members' progress through daily calls to his four children right up until the end. All will miss his cheery morning check-ins. Indeed, a life well lived! A funeral service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Rabbi Debra Nesselson will preside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in honor of the wonderful medical care he received throughout his life, to Rush Medical Center, Dr. Joseph Hennessy Scholarship Fund (http:rush.convio.net/RSeidel) or to Evans Scholarship Fund (wgaesf.org/). Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020