McCusker, Richard

Jun 15,1938 - Jul 7, 2020

Richard Paul McCusker, 82, of Cambridge, MA, went to be with the lord on July 7, 2020 at his home in Bristol, VA. He was a six year veteran of the U.S. Army, was honorably discharged in 1961 after being deployed to Korea & Japan. He spent 45 yrs in Sarasota, FL, where he and his beloved wife, Joanne raised their family. He loved his family, animals and fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joanne; sisters, Betty Hutchinson and Joanie Snyder; daughters, Kathy Renshaw, Brenda and Bonnie McCusker; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30pm on September 25 at Covenant Fellowship, 2004 Lee Highway Bristol VA.





