Richard McEntee
1933 - 2020
McEntee, Richard
Richard (Mac) Bernard McEntee (age 87) passed away peacefully at home in Venice, Florida on June 26, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1933 to Bernard and Helen McEntee. Richard was married to the love of his life, Nancy (Harmsen) McEntee. for 62 years. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and retired after several years from the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Richard was a dedicated member of the TOPS organization as well as a long-time member of the Valley View Seniors Club, and maintained a lifelong interest in anything related to science and mathematics. He loved spending time with family and friends, often commenting during every occasion, "Is this livin', or what?"
He is survived by his wife Nancy, his beautiful children Kathleen (Errol) Helton, Donna (Steve) Nicol, Tim (Sherry) McEntee, Jan (Jack) Roberts, grandchildren Steve (Natalia) Dunn, Britton (Chris Porter) Nicol, Keegan (Lija) Nicol, Lexi (Luke) Cardille, Kelly, Shae and Reilly McEntee, Laina, Jenna, and Quinn Roberts, great-grandchildren Isabella Dunn and Ava Nicol, sister-in-law Marty (Dennis) McEntee, and brother and sister-in-law John and Marilyn (Harmsen) Pokorny.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Helen (McGuiness) McEntee; son Patrick T. McEntee, granddaughter Shannon McEntee. brother Dennis T. McEntee and nephew Ronald McEntee. Services will be announced at a later date.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
