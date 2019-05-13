Home

Richard Moyer
Richard "Dick" Moyer


Richard "Dick" Moyer Obituary
Moyer, Richard "Dick"
Feb. 14,1943 - May 9, 2019
Richard "Dick" Moyer, 76, of Sarasota FL, went to be with his Savior May 9, 2019.
Dick was born in Sellersville, PA to C. Wesley and Gladys (Clymer) Moyer.
He graduated from Penn State University and received his Masters from University of Pennsylvania in Electrical Engineering.
Dick served his country in the US Army and worked 50+ years designing radio frequency systems and solutions for the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense, most recently for CACI's National Solutions Space Intel Division.
An accomplished minister in song, he served as a worship leader, soloist, and member in quartets and choirs.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Bosworth); two sons, Jonathan (Laura) and Rick; his niece, Kari Grossner (Tom); granddaughters, Bryn and Abigail; grandson, Logan; brothers, the Rev. Charles (Dorothy) of Dover, DL, and Kenneth of Exton PA.; and sister, Jane of Lansdale, PA.
A brief graveside service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery May 17 at 2 pm. Memorial Services will be held at Covenant Life Church PCA on May 18 at 2 pm. Online condolences may be given at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2019
