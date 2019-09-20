Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Richard N. Ebanks Obituary
Ebanks, Richard N.
Oct 2, 1969 - Sep 14, 2019
Richard N. Ebanks, 49, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Mount Vernon, New York, died on Sep 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sept 26, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 339489. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Sept 27, 2019 at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2036 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
