Norton, Richard
Richard Allen Norton Jr (27) went home to the lord on June 2, 2020. Born and raised in Bradenton, Fl. Survived by his mother Catherine Norton, brother Chris Chall, father Richard Norton Sr., grandmothers Sandy Ryska and Barbara Picard all of Bradenton, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Gone but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers donations made to Turning Points 701 17th Ave W Bradenton, Fl 34205. Funeral arrangements by Shannon Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com