Richard Opalinsky
1951 - 2020
Opalinsky, Richard
Jun 28, 1951 - Jun 3, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Opalinsky known to friends as "Rich, passed June 3, 2020 at the age of 68. Raised in Beaver, PA at an early age of 18 was offered his first job as a draftsman in his life-long dream of architecture with Carl Baker. He continued his education and passed the NCARB Architectural exam and became a registered architect in Pennsylvania, Florida, Alabama and Georgia. His 50 years of accomplishments with many firms as Wallover & Mitchell, Gee & Jensen, PBS&J, Stuart Barger and then ultimately becoming partners with BMK. This partnership later joined ranks with Harvard Jolly where Rich retired December 2019. Richard's creativeness went beyond architecture. He was a masterful woodcraftsman. It seems too many what ever he laid his hands and mind to, he mastered it. He was a loving, caring father and husband. His family meant the world to him and his grandchildren brought much joy. Forever remembered by his life-long sweetheart Robin, 3 sons, Aaron (Leighann), Richie, Robby and daughter Lauren and 3 grandchildren. Richard will be sadly missed by his brother Eric and sisters Esther, Darlene (John), niece and nephews. Richard's Celebration of Life in his honor will include Miller Lite, family & friends. In Lieu of Flowers please consider donating to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation in Richard's Memory. https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/opalinsky



Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
