Watson, Richard Peter
Mar. 20, 1948 - Jan. 11, 2020
Richard Peter Watson of Sarasota, FL died on January 11, 2020 at the age of 71. Born on March 20, 1948, Rich spent much of his childhood in Florida, and graduated from Sarasota High School. He married the great love of his life, Linda Watson (Hayman) on November 30, 1966 and together, they raised two children in Fayetteville, Ga. During that time, he worked at Delta Airlines. When he retired, he and Linda moved to his beloved Bay Tree Club on Siesta Key in 1997. An owner since 1992, Rich was known to many as the "Mayor of Bay Tree". For over 20 years, he embodied the art of loving one's neighbors. Rich was a source of good counsel and reliable information. He delighted in seeing the Bay Tree "extended family" of owner's children and grandchildren, and was an enthusiastic participant in reunions and celebrations. His twinkling eyes and bright smile showed his delight in the happiness of others. He was a trusted friend to owners, guest and renters at Bay Tree, responding to calls for help, providing rides, doing errands, and caring for those who were sick, grieving, and lonely. His ability to anticipate the needs of others was a rare and special gift for all who knew him. His example of selfless friendship created an enduring sense of community that will live on.
His greatest legacy, though, was his family. In addition to his devoted wife, he is survived by his children, Richard P. Watson, Jr., Lisa Watson and Linda Joanna McRee, Barry McRee and his grandchildren, Owen McRee, Noah McRee, Fallyn Watson, E'Lan Watson.
Please join our family Saturday, January 18, 2020 between 2-4pm for a celebration of Rich's life, at Bay Tree Club, A-104, 8630 Midnight Pass Rd., Sarasota, Fl. to share stories and memories. To honor Rich's memory, please love your neighbors, and help someone in need.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to consider donations to the .
