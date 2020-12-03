Rubin, Richard

Mar 31, 1933 - Dec 2, 2020

Richard Rubin passed away Dec. 2, 2020 at the age of 87. He was the son of Harry and Doris Rubin of New York City and is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey and Michael, of whom he has always been most proud, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Frankie and two adoring granddaughters, Sydney and Sasha. He survived the death in 2020 of his beloved and loving wife, Gail, who was his soul mate, best friend and constant companion through a rich, adventurous and totally fulfilling lifetime of togetherness. He also survived his two younger brothers, Stephen and Robert who passed away in 1991 and 2009 respectively, but who had always interacted as a tightly knit band of brothers. Richard, born in NY, graduated from The Horace Mann School and further graduated from Dartmouth College. Thereafter he served as a US Naval Officer, initially on the Carrier USS Wright becoming a qualified Officer of the Deck, stationed in the Sea of Japan during the latter stages of the Korean war. He then participated in Operation Wigwam, the first US atomic underwater detonation. He was later trained and transferred to the 2nd Marine Division as Naval Gunnery Liaison Officer. He was proud of his military service, the experiences and opportunities it afforded, and the challenges of significant responsibilities as a young man. After withdrawing from the Navy in 1956, he married the love of his life Gail (Ellen) Rosen and they remained tightly entwined and inseparable for 65 years until her death. In his early twenties he partnered with his father and uncle in their ladies' apparel manufacturing business; and within a short span of years expanded the operating divisions from two to seven, employing fifty manufacturing plants and becoming one of the largest privately owned manufacturing companies in those days. He became President of the founding company, Loma Fashions and a Board member of the Popular Priced Dress Manufactures Association, later acting as its President for nine years. In that capacity he was the chief negotiator for the Association in its contractual relationship with the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. Those negotiations generally set the pattern for "sister" associations ultimately effecting contracts for four hundred thousand workers. In addition, he was a Board member and Vice President of the Federation of Apparel Manufactures, the industrial umbrella group, for the full time of the Association's existence. In the late 70's domestic apparel production became deeply impacted by imports and Richard shifted his emphasis to real estate and Wall Street investments. He networked extensively with friends and business associates who were well established in those fields and became conversant and proficient with a variety of investment techniques. He was always quick to acknowledge his good fortune in being mentored by his friend and advisor for over forty years, Joel Ehrenkranz and a later association with his tennis partner and colleague, Carl Icahn. Gail and Richard were rarely apart, and for thirty years thoroughly enjoyed their shared interest in worldwide travel. Both were accomplished skiers, and his pursuit of competitive sports including squash, racket-ball and tennis led them to relocate to Sarasota in 1985. Other special interests in underwater photography, big game hunting and a lifetime of playing the organ added spice and additional enrichment. Over the decades Richard, his wife, brothers and parents were active in allocating time and resources to the building of the Chaim Sheba Medical Center in Israel and to the Doris and Harry Rubin Lecture series for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NY City. When moving to Florida, Gail & Richard maintained their interest in the support of civic and cultural institutions, particularly in the performing arts. He remained active on several boards. Known as "the problem solver" for his family, businesses and participation in institutions, Richard's guiding principle, which he always attributed to the influence of his father, was to be highly protective of his reputation for personal integrity. And so he was. Admired by those who knew him, beloved by many, he will be missed and remembered by all whose lives he touched.





