Richard S. Neufeld
1925 - 2020
Neufeld, Richard S.
Oct 29, 1925 - Jul 20, 2020
Richard S. Neufeld, 94, formerly of Illinois, Longboat Key, Sarasota, and then Bradenton, passed away on July 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Mockler Neufeld; their five children, Anne Neufeld Rutz (Daniel), Richard R. Neufeld, Douglas Neufeld (Barbara), David Neufeld (Lisa), and Donald Neufeld; fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Richard Neufeld was a US Navy Veteran during World War II, he was retired from the aluminum industry, and he was an avid golfer most of his life. He was a faithful Catholic. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30AM, Wednesday, July 29, at Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church in Bradenton followed by interment in the church Memorial Garden. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Church of Ss. Peter and Paul. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com


Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
