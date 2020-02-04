|
Robb, Sr. , Richard S.
Jan 19, 1924 - Jan 30, 2020
Richard Stanley Robb, 96, of Franklin, NC, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Born in Hinckley, OH, he was the son of the late Walter Alton Robb, Sr. and Alma Damon Robb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jo Robb and brothers, Ramon L Robb, Herbert J. Robb and Walter A. Robb, Jr. Richard was a US Navy veteran and served during WWII, receiving three Battle Stars. He was a Juvenile Detective Officer with the City of Sarasota. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Catherine Wintermute Robb; daughter, Cherly Ann Bottorff (Earl) of Sarasota, FL; son, Richard S. Robb, Jr. (Kathleen) of Seneca, SC and five grandchildren, Myrick Robb, Victoria Reynolds, Kaitlin Robb, Bruce Bottorff and Steve Bottorff; seven great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held at Macon Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8 at 2pm. Rev. Davis Hooper will officiate with full military rites conducted by VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108. Burial will be in the Maple Hills Cemetery in Hinckley, OH at a later date.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to Four Seasons Hospice, Four Seasons Development Office 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28732.
Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020