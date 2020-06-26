Richard S. Tewes Jr.
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tewes Jr, Richard S.
Apr 23, 1966 - Jun 21, 2020
Richard Tewes, Jr., a loving husband, son, and brother quietly passed away in his sleep on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 54. He was born in Sarasota, FL to Richard and the late Regina Tewes.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Barbara Ryan, his father, Richard Tewes, Sr., his sister, Laura Singer, brother, Douglas Tewes, his nieces and many caring friends.
Visitation will be held at the Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 6903 S. Tamiami Trail, 6-8 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 with the Burial Service on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Sarasota Memorial Park.
For the protection of all, we request that everyone in attendance wear face coverings.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Gulf Gate Chapel
6903 S. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 955-4171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved