Tewes Jr, Richard S.

Apr 23, 1966 - Jun 21, 2020

Richard Tewes, Jr., a loving husband, son, and brother quietly passed away in his sleep on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 54. He was born in Sarasota, FL to Richard and the late Regina Tewes.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Barbara Ryan, his father, Richard Tewes, Sr., his sister, Laura Singer, brother, Douglas Tewes, his nieces and many caring friends.

Visitation will be held at the Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 6903 S. Tamiami Trail, 6-8 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 with the Burial Service on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Sarasota Memorial Park.

For the protection of all, we request that everyone in attendance wear face coverings.



