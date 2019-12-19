Herald Tribune Obituaries
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schmidtlein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Schmidtlein


1930 - 2019
Richard Schmidtlein Obituary
Schmidtlein, Richard
Aug 30, 1930 - Dec 9, 2019
Richard William (Dick) Schmidtlein, 89 of Sarasota Florida, formerly of Annapolis, MD and Chicago, IL died December 9, 2019. Born in Chicago; DePaul University BS, University of Chicago MBA. Dick, a CPA, was a partner at Ernst & Young, and after 37 years retired as Vice Chairman. While working Dick also lived for 5 years in Milwaukee, WI, and in Bethesda MD.
He was a life long sailor, 18 years on Lake Michigan and 12 years on Chesapeake Bay. After retiring Dick and wife Janet traveled the world for 20 years. Dick was active in several private and social clubs and served on the boards of the Chicago, Milwaukee, and Annapolis Yacht Clubs. He was president of their Annapolis condominium association for 12 years. Dick also served on the finance committees of St. Mary and St Patrick Catholic Churches.
Dick is survived by Janet Mary, his loving wife of 50 years, daughters - Christine VanDerBosch, Catherine Cassato, Theresa Eakman and Mary Kay Ekanem and sons - Richard, John, Joseph and James (deceased), 16 Grandchildren and 13 Great-grandchildren. He was an active grandfather, spending much time with his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 7900 Bee Ridge RD. Sarasota, FL 34232.
Funeral memorial service mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1st, 2020.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
