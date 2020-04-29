|
Simmons, Sr, Richard
May 22, 1927 - Apr 25, 2020
Richard Jeff Simmons Sr.
5-22-1927 4-25-2020
Richard Jeff Simmons "Dick" Age 92 of Sarasota passed away Apr 25 2020 at Hospice in Arcadia, Fl. He was born in Akron, Oh, on May 22nd 1927 in a house on Sherman St. that his Gr. Gr. Grandfather built. He was the 2nd son of Jeff Simmons and Dorothea Runge Simmons.
Dick was a World War ll Veteran, serving in the Merchant Marines,
He retired from Goodyear T & R Co.(machine design) with 45 yrs service. Built the lst ARF 11 tire. He was an avid athlete. Played basketball & baseball on the Goodyear 'Ritter All Star" Team. Rode his horse in Rodeo's, raced outboard boats, designing and building the Spider boat that held a national record for many years. Loved working on Cars restored 2 Corvettes.
Dick and Doris wintered in Sarasota 13 yrs moving full time in 2002.
Preceded in death by parents, daughter Vicki Jean Nicholson, brother Paul Simmons.
Survived by his wife of 74 yrs. Doris Jean Simmons, son Richard Jeff Simmons Jr. Grandchildren Jeffery (Michelle), Gary, and Patricia Jean "Tricia". Gr. Grandchildren Crystal, Sarah, Aaron, Marissa, Vycki-Jean., and Damien. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Burial at a later date in Akron Ohio. Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020