Swetonic, Richard
Nov. 10,1939 - July 20, 2019
Richard Swetonic, 79, of Venice, Florida, died July 20, 2019, after a 26-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. A Pittsburgh native, Dick retired to Florida in 2000 after a long career in the men's apparel business.
Dick enjoyed golf, singing, Notre Dame football, and most of all, time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane; his children, Chris Swetonic (Christy) and Carrie Bonnett (Mark); his five grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan, and Ashley Swetonic and Calvin and Mira Bonnett; his brother, Larry Swetonic (Lou Anne); his brother-in-law, Tom Congleton; his sister-in-law, Marsha Blume; a niece and four nephews; and countless people who loved and respected him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene, and his sister, Genny Congleton.
A funeral Mass will be held at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to July 29, 2019