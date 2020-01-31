|
Reed, Sr., Richard T.
June 1, 1926 - January 16, 2020
Richard T. Reed, Sr., loving father and grandfather, brother and best friend, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born June 1, 1926 in Calais, ME, grew up in Houlton, ME and graduated from Mt. Pleasant H.S. in Providence, RI. He served as a SSgt in the US Army Air Force from 1944 - 1946 as a tail gunner.
Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen, with whom he shared a warm and loving marriage spanning 67 years. His devotion to her through her declining health was extraordinary. Surviving family members include brothers, Kenneth Baumgartel of Warwick, RI and David Baumgartel of Conyers, GA; sons, Thomas Reed of Cleveland, OH and Richard Reed, Jr. of Sarasota, FL; daughters, Judith Huber of Sarasota, FL and Bonnie Siegrist of Sandy, UT. Additionally he leaves ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Richard was a graduate of Brown University and Boston University where he earned his Juris Doctorate degree. He began his career in 1952 when he joined Pinkerton's Inc. (an Investigative and Security Services firm) as an investigator and assistant manager in Providence, RI. He advanced through the company, each promotion effecting relocation throughout the Northeast and Midwest and he retired as Senior Vice President-Operations in 1982. Retirement brought him to Rocky River, OH and Avon, OH but he eventually settled in Sarasota residing at Heritage Oaks Golf & CC where he enjoyed many years of golf, bridge, reading, computer research, tinkering around and engaging in healthy political discussions.
Dad was a man with keen intellect...a man of integrity in all that he did. He led his life on a strong foundation of principles, and in that, was uncompromising. It is with great sadness we say goodbye for now to a man who taught us so much. Yet it is with joy that we know he is united with his true love, our mother. We will all be diminished by the loss of his guidance, companionship, and presence in our lives.
A military committal service for family and close friends will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:30 am at Sarasota National Cemetery. Memorial donations in his honor may be made to Tidewell Hospice, or a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020