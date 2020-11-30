1/1
Richard Tesar
1953 - 2020
Tesar, Richard
Sep 24,1953 - Nov 15, 2020
Richard (Rick) S. Tesar went to be with the Lord on Nov. 15, 2020. He was born on Sep. 24, 1953 to parents Richard G. & Marcia J. Tesar, in Sarasota FL, where he lived his entire life. He graduated from Sarasota High School in 1971 and went on to Manatee Junior for 2 1/2 years. In 1975 Rick began working with P. Paver Construction for over three years and then joined his father, Richard G. at Tesar Construction Inc. Over the next years he began Tesar homes Inc. and built 600 new single-family homes, dozens of remodel projects, and large commercial projects. Rick obtained his Florida State A contractors license and his Florida real estate salesman license. He spent a lot of time on church planned mission trips to places like Mexico, Ecuador, and the Caribbean. He enjoyed playing racquetball, scuba diving and golf and was an active member of the church. Rick leaves his wife, Patti, of seven years, and his two children Michael (Leigh) and Carrie. He also has three grand children (Kane, Trenton, and Chase).
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Bayside Community Church (8200 Bee Ridge Rd.)

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sound Choice Cremation
4609 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34233
941-312-6371
