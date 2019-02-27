|
|
Thierry, Richard
May 3, 1934 - February 14, 2019
With great sadness the family of Richard Thierry announces his passing at home in Venice on February 14, 2019, at the age of 84. A loving, gentle man, Richard devoted much of his life to his passions of performing and teaching music.
He was born on May 3, 1934, to Augustin and Virginia (Brechwald) Thierry in White Plains, NY. Moving to Sarasota in 1947, Richard played trumpet in the Sarasota High School band. As a 10th-grader, he was a founding member of the Florida West Coast Symphony (now Sarasota Orchestra). Following a master's degree in music education at Florida State University, Richard enlisted in the U. S. Army, attended Navy School of Music, and performed with the 8th Army Band in Seoul, Korea.
Richard enjoyed a 30-year career as a band director, 23 of those years spent in Venice schools. He was also in demand as a performer in The Venice Symphony, Venice Symphony Brass Quintet, Sarasota Concert Band, Venice Concert Band.
Richard was an active member of Epiphany Cathedral and the Venice Lions Club. He loved cars and was an avid fan of Venice High School football and baseball teams.
Richard is survived by his brother Paul A. Thierry of Cincinnati; his wife of 60 years, Lynn, and their five children: Paul (Linda) of Orlando, David (Pam) of Atlanta, Cindy of Sarasota, John of Venice, and Valerie (Steven) Strenk of Sarasota; grandchildren Josalyn Brick, Jonathan and Kristyn Thierry, Zoe and Zachary Jones, Bianca (Jairo) Espinel, Noah and Liam Strenk; great grandchildren A.J. Nordenstrom, Paislee Brick, Emilia Espinel.
Services will be held March 15, 2019, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice beginning with music at 9:45 a.m. and a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Following mass there will be a gathering of friends and family for refreshments and a celebration of Richard's life at 11:30 a.m. at Farley Funeral Home, Venice. Inurnment is at 11:00 a.m. on March 18, 2019, at the National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Venice Lions Club Foundation, Inc., 1289 Jacaranda Blvd Venice FL 34292 or Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th St. E, Palmetto, FL 34221.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019