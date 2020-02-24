Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
New Life Worship Center
2105 Worrington St
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Torrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Rick" Torrington


1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Richard "Rick" Torrington Obituary
Torrington, Richard "Rick"
Jan 18, 1974 - Feb 21, 2020
Richard "Rick" Torrington, 46, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Feb 21, 2020. Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on February 29, 2020 at New Life Worship Center, 2105 Worrington St, Sarasota, FL 34231- This will be a celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Life Worship Center.
Survived by his wife, Marcy and their four children, Ryleigh, Christopher, Quinton, and Miranda. Parents, Beverly and Kennedy, and his siblings, Robert, Wendy, and Christine.
.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -