|
|
|
Torrington, Richard "Rick"
Jan 18, 1974 - Feb 21, 2020
Richard "Rick" Torrington, 46, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Feb 21, 2020. Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on February 29, 2020 at New Life Worship Center, 2105 Worrington St, Sarasota, FL 34231- This will be a celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Life Worship Center.
Survived by his wife, Marcy and their four children, Ryleigh, Christopher, Quinton, and Miranda. Parents, Beverly and Kennedy, and his siblings, Robert, Wendy, and Christine.
.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020