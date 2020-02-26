Home

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
New Life Worship Center
2105 Worrington St
Sarasota, FL
Richard "Rick" Torrington


1974 - 2020
Torrington, Richard "Rick"
Jan 18, 1974 - Feb 21, 2020
Richard Torrington, 46, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on February 21,2020. A celebration of life service will be held at New Life Worship Center on February 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. 2105 Worrington Street, Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Life Worship Center.
Survived by his wife Marcy and their children Ryleigh, Christopher, Quinton, and Miranda. Parents Beverly and Kennedy Torrington. Siblings Robert, Wendy, and Christine.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
