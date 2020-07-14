Lombardi, Richard V. " Doc "

Feb 15, 1928 - Jun 23, 2020

Richard V. "Doc" Lombardi of South Thomaston, ME. formerly of Longboat Key, FL. passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 at the age of 92.

Doc grew up in Newton, MA. He graduated from Newton High School and was accepted into the Boston Conservatory of Music where he studied Music Composition. As a Composition major he was asked to play for dance rehearsals where he met the love of his life, Elaine "Lainie" Austin.

Doc started his ad agency career at Hoag and Provandie in Boston as a broadcast producer creating all the broadcast music for WHDH T.V. and Radio. He left advertising at the top of his game at age 50 and moved to Longboat Key where he and his wife Lainie lived for 26 years. He was active in Kiwanis Club and a past president of the Chamber of Commerce. Doc became a real estate agent and broker, heading up Smith Realty on Anna Maria Island.

While in Florida a former client introduced him to the Amway business. He and Lainie met Steve and Annette Woods who became mentors and lifelong friends. Doc and Lainie worked together as a team, built a large business and were business leaders and mentors to thousands of other Independent Business Owners.

After his beloved Lainie passed away in 2003 he moved to his summer home in South Thomaston, ME. to be closer to his children.

Doc is survived by his children and their spouses; Rich and Pat Lombardi of Owls Head ME. And Lincoln NE., Steve and Pam Lombardi of York, ME., Lisa Lombardi-Raines of Kittery, ME., and David and Jeanne Lombardi of Eliot ME., Nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He also leaves a sister Eleanor Blaker of Kansas as well as many nieces and nephews. He was recently lovingly cared for by his niece Jamie Austin and "adopted daughter" Lynn Tierney.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doc's name can be made to the Richard V. and Elaine A. Lombardi Scholarship Fund at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, 8 The Fenway, Boston, MA. 02115



